NAGRC&DB livestock revenue up after director’s arrest-Lt. Col. Nakalema

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Col. Edit Nakalema, the head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit- SHACU has defended her decision to investigate and subsequent arrest of Dr. Charles Lagu, the former boss of the National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB).

Dr. Lagu, who was interdicted, is currently battling charges of abuse of office, causing financial loss, uttering a false document, influence peddling and colluding to commit a fraudulent practice.

He is jointly charged with Ezekiel Phillip Mukani, a Procurement Officer, Olivious Komujuni, an Animal Husbandry Officer and Emmanuel Kafute Rumanzi, the Director of Nuruma Holdings Limited.

Speaking at a conference commemorating International Anti-Corruption day on Wednesday, Nakalema justified her decision to investigate Dr. Lagu, saying the proceeds from livestock have increased from Shillings 800m to Shillings 2.2bn in less than a year since his dismissal.

Nakalema was presenting a statement on how the unit has enhanced accountability at the National Anti-Corruption Conference in Kampala. According to Nakalema, at the start of her investigations, she was accused through the media of harassing Dr. Lagu on tribal grounds.

She notes that the matter was even presented before the president by legislators from the West Nile region, where Dr. Lagu hails from. Some media reports claimed that Dr. Lagu was being targeted by government officials interested in grabbing NAGRC&DB property.

However, Nakalema reveals that she is married to a West Niler and has no ill will towards the region.

Nakalema also told the conference that Post Bank Uganda had never posted profits above Shillings 4bn before the arrest and prosecution of the top bank managers last year for causing financial loss.

She revealed that the bank posted profits of Shillings 8.3 billion just one year after the arrest of the top officials.

The managers who were charged with abuse of office and causing financial loss are Stephen Mukweli, the Managing Director and Wabuna Safina, Director of Information Communication Technology.

Others are Mwesigye David, Augustine Kisitu, Samuel Wasigye, Alex Kayaayo, Mwesigye Jackson and Gilbert Nuwamanya.

URN