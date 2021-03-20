Nadia Matovu vies for top prize in The Next Big Trender reality TV show

Socialite and content creator Nadia Mbire will be battling it out for the top influencer title on The Next Big Trender, a reality TV show

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala socialite Nadia Matovu will battle for the top influencer title on The Next Big Trender reality TV show that premiered on 19th March 2021, on HONEY TV, DStv channel 173.

Hosted by celebrated South African TV personality, Anele Zondo, The Next Big Trender will premiere the search for Africa’s hottest influencers from 5 countries including Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa. The five aspiring reality-TV influencers from different countries will go all out to showcase suitability for the HONEY TV Star title.

Content on The Next Big Trender show will feature the influencers introducing different facets of their lives in each of the 10 episodes, while being judged by three of the continent’s most critical influencers like Khanyi Mbau, Kutlwano Mtola, and Lekan. The judgement will be based on the footage from their studio and score of the aspirants on a leader board.

According to Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda, “As Africa’s most loved storyteller, DStv continues to be bold in delivering the best content the continent has to offer, while ensuring that we celebrate a blend of African lifestyle content, including daring and unscripted shows by African producers and talented personalities for curious and connected African audiences.”

“The content line-up on HONEY TV covers lifestyle, food and cooking, relationships and weddings, along with reality shows from various territories throughout the continent,” She revealed. Further adding that, “Today, we are pleased to officially flag off The next big Trender by announcing Nadia Matovu as Uganda’s representative, and it is on this basis that I urge our viewers and Ugandans to watch and actively support our very own Mrs. Matovu in winning the grand prize.”

The maiden show of The Next Big Trender premiered on 19th March 2021, running for 10 weeks, every Friday at 7:00pm.