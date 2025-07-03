NACORI deploys art to promote coffee growing in northern Uganda

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Researchers from the National Agricultural Research Organisation Coffee Research Institute (NACORI) have turned to art to market coffee growing in Northern Uganda. Through an initiative dubbed WALK—an acronym for West Nile, Acholi, Lango, and Karamoja—NACORI is rolling out an intensive public sensitisation campaign aimed at showing farmers the financial benefits of coffee cultivation.

To creatively capture public attention, NACORI is organising fashion shows that incorporate the theme of coffee growing with an artistic flair. On these runways, models display various stages of the coffee value chain, including blended and finished coffee products. The campaign also features live Alakalaka dance performances, where dancers sip freshly brewed coffee after 30 minutes of high-energy displays, symbolising coffee’s role in revitalising energy.

Additionally, NACORI has introduced “coffee aerobics”, in which men and women perform 30 minutes of intense exercise followed by coffee consumption, highlighting its energising effect. Officials say these innovative activities not only promote coffee growing but also stimulate coffee consumption, thus increasing the overall financial returns for farmers engaged in the coffee value chain.

While launching the WALK initiative on Tuesday night at the Agricultural Show Grounds, NACORI Executive Director Geoffrey Arinaitwe revealed that the organisation has conducted comprehensive studies showing that coffee is a viable crop for Northern Uganda. He urged farmers to take advantage of its income-generating potential.

Arinaitwe disclosed that NACORI has developed new coffee varieties, KR1 to KR10, specifically suited for the region. Among these, KR8 to KR10 are drought-resistant and particularly ideal for dry areas like Northern Uganda and Karamoja. As part of a five-year pilot project, NACORI is also researching suitable fertilisers and intercrop options to enhance productivity in coffee gardens.

To support women farmers in drought-prone areas, the institute has also developed a coffee-based lotion that moisturises the skin for up to 72 hours. “Growing coffee is not a form of pride but a clear pathway to fighting poverty. The rich man taking coffee is a poor man’s saviour. So let’s grow more coffee and invest in value addition for sustainable prosperity,” Arinaitwe stressed.

Representing President Yoweri Museveni at the launch, Paul Mwambu, the Commissioner in charge of Plant Health at the Ministry of Agriculture, highlighted coffee as a crop with a stable international market. He applauded the WALK initiative and urged the region to embrace coffee farming as a reliable source of income.

Mwambu also announced that China has opened up a new market for Ugandan coffee, encouraging farmers to increase production and prioritise value addition to earn higher returns. However, he noted a rising concern over theft, with incidents of immature coffee beans being harvested by unidentified individuals. Mwambu assured farmers that the ministry is working with security agencies to protect coffee farms and maintain quality standards.

URN