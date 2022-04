London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Liverpool earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime.

The Reds, temporarily at least, moved back above Manchester City into top spot in the standings thanks to Naby Keita’s first-half close range effort.

Jürgen Klopp’s side battled for a second at St James’ Park though showed stern resilience at the back to ensure victory on Tyneside.

*****

Liverpool