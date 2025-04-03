Myanmar’s earthquake death toll rises to 3,145

YANGON, Myanmar | Xinhua | The death toll from a 7.9-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar has risen to 3,145, with 4,589 people injured and 221 missing, the Myanmar Radio and Television reported on Thursday.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department, in collaboration with international rescue teams, has been carrying out search and rescue operations, the report said.

So far, they have saved 653 people trapped under debris and recovered 626 bodies, it added.

As of Thursday morning, Myanmar has experienced 66 aftershocks ranging from magnitudes 2.8 to 7.5, according to the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.