My Tree Initiative partners with Jubilee Insurance Uganda to mark World Environment Day

Wakiso, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | My Tree Initiative and Jubilee Insurance partnered in a tree-planting initiative as they joined the global celebration of World Environment Day last week at Gayaza Adventist Secondary School.

The event brought together Jubilee Insurance staff, partners, local community leaders and other stakeholders to support conservation through tree planting and collective action.

Chief Operating Officer of Jubilee Insurance, Dorcus Kuhimbisa, emphasized the importance of turning the company’s sustainability commitments into action that delivers meaningful impact to challenges no single sector can solve alone.

“Jubilee Insurance Uganda firmly believes that businesses have a responsibility that goes beyond financial performance. As one of the leading insurance companies in Uganda, Jubilee Insurance Uganda’s role is not only to protect lives and businesses against risks but also to contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of the communities and the environment in which they operate,” she said.

“As an insurer, the company understands risk. And because they understand risk, they also understand the importance of prevention, resilience, and sustainability. That is why Jubilee Insurance has continued to invest in environmental conservation initiatives, with tree planting being one of the key pillars of their sustainability agenda.”

My Tree Initiative Team Leader Ashiraf Bukenya, expressed gratitude to Jubilee Insurance for their support. “We appreciate Jubilee Insurance for supporting us in engaging fellow young people to plant and care for trees and we are grateful to welcome Jubilee as our newest Insurance Partner, on board. Together, we are integrating environmental education into school curriculums and nurturing future champions of our planet, engaging students in hands on tree planting activities, improving their diet and creating a sustainable learning environment.”

The headteacher Notopher Sensonga, said, ‘As an educational institution, Gayaza Adventist Secondary School is passionate about protecting the environment. We recognize that a healthy planet is critical for our existence and achievement of all our other students’ goals, and we welcome collaboration with Jubilee Insurance which enables us to create impact.”

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