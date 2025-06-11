Muyingo keeps supporters guessing ahead of 2026 elections

Muyingo revealed that he had earlier consulted with President Yoweri Museveni, who advised him to focus on his duties at the Education Ministry.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, says he is yet to decide whether to contest for the Bamunanika County parliamentary seat in the 2026 general elections. Muyingo represented Bamunanika County in Luwero District from 2011 to 2021 before losing to his former aide, Robert Sekitoleeko of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Despite the defeat, Muyingo has remained influential in the constituency through his Bamunanika Constituency Education Fund, which supports thousands of learners in both local and national schools. He has also continued to make donations to associations, churches, schools, and health centers. Over the past months, Muyingo and his aides have reportedly been rallying support for his comeback in 2026. However, speaking to a Uganda Radio Network (URN) reporter on Tuesday morning, he said he has not yet picked up or submitted expression of interest forms for the NRM primaries.

Muyingo revealed that he had earlier consulted with President Yoweri Museveni, who advised him to focus on his duties at the Education Ministry.

“I am still consulting other stakeholders on whether to contest or not, and as you know, the window for expressing interest is still open until June 15, 2025. So, it’s early to say I won’t contest,” Muyingo said.

He added that even if he does not seek re-election, he would continue supporting the people of Bamunanika, just as he has done since 2021 despite being out of Parliament. “I’m currently not the MP for Bamunanika County, but I continue to pay school fees for children, support the elderly, and contribute to local initiatives. My focus now is on my responsibilities at the Education Ministry, not politics. If I don’t run, I will support whoever wins the NRM primaries,” he added.

On Sunday, Muyingo reportedly met some of his aides at his home in Kakoola village, Luwero, and informed them of his decision not to contest, at least for now. The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among leaders and residents of Bamunanika County.

David Kalungi, the District Councillor for Kamira Sub-county, welcomed the news, saying Muyingo had served long enough and made the right decision by stepping back from elective politics. “Muyingo faced an uphill task reclaiming the seat. It’s a wise decision not to contest because he was likely to lose again,” Kalungi said.

However, Paul Salabwa, the LC3 Chairperson of Kikyusa Town Council, said he would only believe Muyingo’s decision if the nomination period ends without his name on the list. “He has made similar claims before, only to return and contest. But unlike before, his popularity has declined, and I doubt he can win if he contests again,” Salabwa said.

Sam Mulwana, chairperson of the Luwero District Land Board, said Muyingo’s potential exit offers a chance for new leadership to emerge. “NRM should carry forward Muyingo’s legacy of service while tackling new challenges, especially those affecting the youth, and promoting inclusive development in the area,” he said. Already, former MP Ali Ndawula and Elizabeth Salabwa have declared their interest in contesting for the NRM flag in Bamunanika. Ndawula argued that Muyingo had fronted his aides in previous party structure elections, but all lost.

“He must have been shocked by the outcome and decided to step down to avoid another humiliation. The ground no longer favors him. Now that he has left the race, I will contest in the NRM primaries and carry the party flag in the general elections,” Ndawula said.

The incumbent MP, Robert Sekitoleeko, has confirmed he will seek re-election on the NUP ticket.

In a related development, Water and Environment Minister Sam Mangusho Cheptoris also announced he would not seek re-election for the Kapchorwa Municipality parliamentary seat. Cheptoris, who has served two terms, told URN that he intends to retire from politics to spend more time with his family.

***

URN