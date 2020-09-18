MutiChoice promises thousands more stories at Uganda Media Showcase

Ten Thousand Stories and more from Africa’s most loved storyteller – MultiChoice

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda today hosted its first ever fully online Media Showcase as it celebrated its drive to bring its audiences ‘African stories told by Africans’.

The event streamed live from Kampala, gave a behind-the-scenes look and insights into new developments and fresh innovations planned by MultiChoice Group for DStv and GOtv customers in the coming months. The showcases attracted media, thought-leaders, influencers and business stakeholders.

“MultiChoice Uganda has taken significant strides in providing phenomenal content to our customers over the years. First with the launch of DStv as our flagship brand right to the introduction of GOtv to provide a more affordable family entertainment offering for the mass market,” Vincent Erone, Ag. MD, MultiChoice Uganda told viewers online.

Erone said MultiChoice will continue delivering a variety of content at the right pricing point, revolutionizing terrestrial viewing in Africa, all of which is “an indication of our continued investment in innovation for better customer experience.”

The Live Showcase was an opportunity to celebrate the launch of the Pearl Magic channel that features Ugandan content, and to also share the success that MultiChoice Talent Factory has become.

“Over the past few years, MultiChoice has become the country’s most-loved storyteller by making extensive investments in the development of original programming. In October 2018, in a move to provide Ugandans with locally-developed content, we launched Pearl Magic, a purely Ugandan channel that features dramas, soap operas, movies, series and music in a language, setting and storyline that our countrymen best understand and are familiar with,” concluded Vincent Erone, Ag. MD, MultiChoice Uganda

During the show Former Premier League football player and current renowned pundit Ian Wright interviewed MultiChoice Africa CEO Brand de Villiers while CNN’s Richard Austin Quest had a chat with MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela.

Multichoice has been telling African stories for over 20 years, reaching far and wide across the continent. Its DStv and GOtv platforms have continued to grow over the years, launching numerous local channels with more planned as the group increases its local content investment.

This promise to showcase the best of African storytelling is perfectly captured in the “10 000 Stories” promo which was launched as part of the recent Multichoice Media Showcase.

This creative masterpiece was the brainchild of poet and writer Lebohang Mashango. It explores themes around diversity, innovation, local content, international content, sports and a general love for stories.

FULL VIDEO

Brought to life by Mashango and other talented African poets, it is an ode to all who have been part of the journey, celebrating the legacy of the MultiChoice and the more than 10 000 stories which have been told over the years.

“I drew inspiration from Maya Angelo and the grand idea explored in most African philosophy. The idea that one individual is amplified when standing as a collective ‘I come as one but, I stand as 10 000’, the core of the poem is around collectivism and collaboration, something storytelling does so well. Stories are a way of preserving memories and making history and Multichoice through its existence has made history, changing the ritual around coming together. The modes of viewing content may change with technological advancement, however, the essence of storytelling as preserving history does not change”, Lebohang Mashango.

In a statement, MultiChoice said it is determined to continue showcasing unforgettable stories that cater to a diverse audience. “At the heart of MultiChoice’s reason for existence is to provide customers with variety and choice, it is with this in mind that the company is focused on enhancing its innovation, value and local entertainment offering,” the statement concluded