Mutebi claims first KK Pro Am Invitational at Namulonge

Namulongo, Uganda | PHILLIP CORRY | Entebbe-based professional golfer Herman “Deco” Mutebi, claimed the first KK Pro Am Invitational at the par-69 Mary Louise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge, Wakiso on Saturday.

Mutebi, kept his game tight and clinical on a very tight course, winning the one-day event by 1 stroke. With his stunning 64 strokes, he picked sh1.6 million from the 6 million kitty prize that attracted 18 professionals.

“It’s always a good feeling to come over and win here,” Mutebi said. “It’s a perfect build up to the next stage of the Pearl of Africa final round this week in Lugazi.”

Mutebi, is brimming with confidence ahead of the tour and the Uganda Open which will be play in Lugazi, the Entebbe Golfer, won leg 2 of the tour on his home course.

Rodel Gaita, was runner up shooting 4 under par, Ronald Otile and David Kamulindwa, tied for third with 1 under par while James Kotto and Vincent Byamukama played level par to settle for joint fourth.

The initiative, the first of its kind by Namulonge-based professionals Marvin Kibirige, James Kotto and Fred Nkuranga will now become an annual event for the Uganda Professional Golfers Association, who are trying to build momentum for several tournaments ahead of the season and, at the same time, attract sponsors for their tournaments.

The overall winner in the subsidiary was Dennis Katalihwa with 40 nett on countback, beating Denis Mujuni. The subsidiary attracted a total of 140 players.

The one-day tournament was sponsored by Munig, Vibez Hub, Bes Services and Uganda Golf Union

Winners

Group A

Brian Ahimbisibwe 36 nett

R up Allan Muruta 34 nett

Group B

Kenneth Tumusiime 39 nett

R-up

Emmanuel Yeka 37 nett

Ladies

Group A

Charity Atuhaire 35 nett

R-up

Faith Namara 32 nett

Group B

Sheila Aine 49 nett

R-up

Annet Nsiimire 48 nett

Senior winner

Arnold Katwesigye 39 nett