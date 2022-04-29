Muslim leaders in Masaka demand release of political prisoners

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Muslim leaders in Masaka district have called for the release of all political prisoners that were arrested during the 2021 election period.

Led by Sheikh Sulait Ssentongo, the Deputy Supreme Khadi for the greater Masaka Muslim sub-region, the leaders demand that all political prisoners be freed such that they can also attend to their families and other social responsibilities.

They made the plea during the Ramadhan Iftar dinner hosted by the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament also MP for Nyendo-Mukungwe division, Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba at his home in Seweto cell, Masaka city last evening.

Sheikh Ssentongo observed that there is no justification for continuing to keep political prisoners in incarceration over a year after the elections were concluded. He said that this is sustaining unnecessary political tensions and anger in the country.

The call comes days after chaotic scenes that ensued at the Military Court Martial when one of the 10 National Unity Platform-NUP supporters who are being tried for unlawful possession of firearms, jumped over the dock to attack the prosecutors in protest of their continued incarceration.

Sheikh Abaasi Nseera, the Imam of Masaka Central Mosque also expressed concern about the continued arrests and framing of Muslim leaders whenever they raise up to oppose the illegal sale of their properties.

He challenged Mpuuga to support Muslims in their demand for proper audit of the management of Muslim properties as well as their pursuits for fairness.

In response, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament also challenged the Muslim leaders to take lead in preparing their children for leadership responsibilities at various levels, as the best practical solution to the challenges affecting their faith and the society.

He indicates that while he is cognizant of the challenges raised by the leaders, it is also imperative to make strategic planning that will yield interventions that will decisively address the underlying concerns, through directly participating in the quest for governance.

