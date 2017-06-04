Sunday , June 4 2017
Airtel Data
Home / In The Magazine / Musisi criticises Kampala land allocation

Musisi criticises Kampala land allocation

The Independent June 4, 2017 In The Magazine, News Leave a comment 203 Views

Jennifer Musisi

THIS WEEK: KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi has criticized the haphazard nature in which public land in the city is allocated, saying it is an impediment to the development plans of KCCA.

While appearing before the commission of inquiry into land management chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Musisi said Buganda Land Board and Uganda Land Commission dish out public land controlled by Kampala Land Board without any consultation.

She cited the allocation of a lease by ULC over KCCA land upon which KCCA has a freehold title. She criticized ULC for acting in due disregard of the Kampala physical development plan or even environmental concerns.

She warned of possible litigation to other government agencies if the practice goes unabated.

****

ALSO FROM THE LAND INQUIRY

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved