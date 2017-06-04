Musisi criticises Kampala land allocation

THIS WEEK: KCCA Executive Director Jennifer Musisi has criticized the haphazard nature in which public land in the city is allocated, saying it is an impediment to the development plans of KCCA.

While appearing before the commission of inquiry into land management chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, Musisi said Buganda Land Board and Uganda Land Commission dish out public land controlled by Kampala Land Board without any consultation.

She cited the allocation of a lease by ULC over KCCA land upon which KCCA has a freehold title. She criticized ULC for acting in due disregard of the Kampala physical development plan or even environmental concerns.

She warned of possible litigation to other government agencies if the practice goes unabated.

