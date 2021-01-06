Mushikori’s burial date to be announced in two weeks’ time

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The funeral arrangement of the deceased Umukuka Bob Saul Kipiro Mushikori will be announced within two weeks’ time, his clan members have revealed.

The family members say that they first want to harmonize with Inzu Ya Masaba cultural institution and the state on the deceased’s burial arrangements.

Mushikori succumbed to diabetes at his residence in senior quarters in Mbale city on Monday evening, according to officials from the institution.

Deus Darlington Mushikori, a nephew to the late Mushikori told Uganda Radio Network-URN on Tuesday that they are waiting for the arrival of the deceased’s children from Canada and Saudi Arabia before they decide on the burial date.

He says in the meantime, Mushikori’s body will remain at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital morgue until when they will decide on the burial.

He also explains that Mushikori has been a cultural leader he cannot be buried like an ordinary person.

Patrick Maululo, another nephew to the deceased, says they are likely to conduct the burial after the general elections probably on January 25th, 2021.

An official communication from the Inzu ya Masaba signed by the Secretary-General, Geoffrey Wepondi also indicated that the institution will announce the burial arrangements later.

