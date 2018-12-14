Museveni yet to respond to Musisi’s resignation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni is yet to respond to the resignation letter by the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority Jennifer Musisi, according to the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Beti Olive Kamya.

Musisi handed over the office of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director this morning after a seven year stint at city Hall. She was the first accounting officer of the authority established in 2011 following the enactment of KCCA Act, 2010.

As she received numerous reports from Musisi, Kamya revealed that Museveni has not responded to Musisi’s resignation which was handed to him on October 15. Kamya said she is waiting for the directive from the president on what happens next at city hall.

Kamya’s revelation that she has not received any communication from the president in regard to Musisi resignation is ostensibly a bluff to this week’s media reports that she had started scrutinizing names of officials expected to replace Musisi.

Kamya applauded Musisi for a stellar performance in transforming Kampala city during her tenure. She said Musisi’s “works are visible to everyone,” and added that the smooth running of the institution will continue even in the absence of the substantive Executive Director.

Kamya handed over files she received from Musisi to officials from the office of Auditor General who was in attendance during the handover for verification.

KCCA has no substantive Deputy Executive Director after the resignation of Dr Judith Tumusiime two years ago. Musisi first appointed KCCA director for Engineering and Technical Services Eng. Andrew Kitaka as the acting deputy executive director and later Director for Revenue Sam Ssserunkuma who is still in an acting capacity.

The President who also wields the power of appointing Deputy Executive Director has never confirmed any these staff who were recommended by Musisi.

Being the pivot of the city management, the office of the Executive Director requires the presence of an acting official. The minister neither appointed an acting official nor said she will be acting but stated that there will be an answer by Monday.

In her resignation letter, Musisi said KCCA is inadequately staffed and poorly remunerated. She argued that KCCA has not received the necessary political support to transform the city through improvement plans. A number of KCCA staffs are on short term contract at city hall.

There is chilling anxiety among technical staff at KCCA in regard to what will happen to them. Asked about corridor talks of looming termination of contracts for technical staff, Kamya assured that no one will be sacked.

