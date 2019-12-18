Museveni warns investors to desist from constructing in wetlands

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President, Yoweri Museveni has warned the general public and investors against encroaching on wetlands.

He says the structures constructed in wetlands block water, which can lead to severe floods.

Speaking to journalist at the Jinja based State Lodge on Tuesday night; Museveni said government shall undertake studies to foster environment conservation because of the increasing industrialization in the country.

He has tasked political leaders and enforcement teams mandated with ensuring good environmental practices to block investors from constructing more factories in wetlands.

Museveni challenged sugarcane farmers to start up small scale juice processing factories, which will end their dependency on sugar mills.

“Sugarcane has many byproducts. You team up and start processing juice. All of you shall have financial independence from mill owners who will continue lowering sugarcane prices, because they are operating in raw material surplus,” he said.

Rajab Kiito, the Jinja Municipal council Spokesperson says that almost 45% of the wetlands surrounding Masese industrial park have been encroached on by investors.

“As of 2017, almost 45% of the wetlands had been encroached on by investors in the municipality’s industrial park. Enforcement is made impossible as construction goes on at night,” he said.

URN