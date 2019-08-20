Museveni triggers massive changes at UBC radio in Moroto

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Numerous changes have occurred at the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation- UBC radio in Moroto after one of the workers openly complained to President, Yoweri Museveni about the sorry state of radio.

Jehoshaphat Jones Opong, a staff at UBC radio Moroto took advantage of the press conference organized by President Museveni on wealth creation at Morulinga State Lodge in June to expose the sorry state of affairs at the station.

He told the president that the government radio was unreliable; operating twice a month and in a very sorrow state. Commissioned by the President Museveni in 2015, the radio operates in a small container. Its compound is littered with cow dang since it shares the fence with cattle.

UBC radio, also known as Totore has been relying mainly on electricity rendering it inaccessible during power outages. However, URN has learnt that the top UBC management in Kampala has taken interest in the radio, causing a number of changes.

The changes started with procurement of 300 litres of diesel for the generator at the radio, just a week after the President’s Press Conference. It was followed by several visits by officials from UBC in Kampala.

Last week, a delegation of 12 officials led by the UBC Board Chairperson, James Rwehabura, UBC Managing Director, Watson Agaba and Chief Engineer, Michael Agaba visited the facility on a fact finding mission.

In her brief to the team, Anne Maria Lokwii, the station Manager UBC Moroto, said that much as the radio is better placed in the area, its operations are frustrating both the listeners and the staff due to its unreliability. She also noted that most staff have suffered the radiation effect since the studio sits next to the transmitter.

During his interaction with staff of UBC Radio Moroto, the UBC Board Chairperson, James Rwehabura said the studio will be moved from its current location in Singila to the former Karamoja Development Agency area in the shortest time possible.

He also promised to improve the welfare of staff and boost the radio coverage and quality for the listeners.

One of the staffs at UBC Moroto told URN on condition of anonymity that remuneration has improved at the radio with salaries paid by 28th each month.

He said the momentum for work has been renewed through engagements with top officials, whom he noted, never visited the station in the past.

