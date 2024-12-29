Museveni to Kigezi Disgruntled Tea Farmers: I warned you

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has reiterated his caution to farmers in the Kigezi region against growing tea, citing the challenges of low returns on small-scale farming. Museveni made the remarks on Friday afternoon while addressing the 2024 International Community of Banyakigezi (ICOB) Ugandan Chapter convention held at Meizimera Hotel in Kihihi Town Council, Kanungu District.

During the event, Kanungu District LC5 Chairman, Sam Arineitwe Kajojo, highlighted the frustrations of tea farmers in the region. According to Kajojo, the number of tea farmers in Kigezi has grown from 1,500 to 12,000, with tea factories increasing from one to five. The tea sector reportedly employs over 86,000 people.

However, Kajojo revealed that farmers’ hopes have been dashed due to plummeting tea prices, which have dropped from 550 shillings to 250 shillings per kilogram. He said the downturn has led some farmers to abandon their tea gardens, leave their homes, and, in extreme cases, commit suicide after failing to service loans taken to invest in tea farming. Kajojo appealed to President Museveni for intervention.

In response, Museveni pointed out that he had previously warned stakeholders, including the Bishop of Kabale Diocese, Calist Rubaramira, against encouraging small-scale farmers to venture into tea cultivation. He argued that tea farming is only profitable on a large scale, unlike in Kigezi, where limited land availability makes such ventures unsustainable.

Museveni tasked stakeholders to explain how they planned for farmers to profit before the price fluctuations occurred. Caleb Kipande, former Chairman of Kayonza Growers Tea Factory, noted that farmers could earn up to 1.2 million shillings annually. However, Museveni countered that this level of income is insufficient unless tea is grown on a large scale.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for Information and National Guidance, attributed the price fluctuations to global factors such as the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict. He also pointed to poor harvesting practices by farmers, which compromise the quality of tea and reduce market value.

Museveni also extended his caution to other crops such as tobacco, cotton, sugarcane, climbing beans, and Irish potatoes, emphasizing that none can make farmers wealthy unless cultivated on a large scale. He urged small-scale farmers to adopt the four-acre farming model, which incorporates coffee and fruit growing, zero-grazing livestock, poultry farming, and planting pasture. He also called upon ICOB members to educate the public on curbing land fragmentation, which hampers agricultural productivity.

URN