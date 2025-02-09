Museveni to Judges: Respect people’s norms

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President of Uganda Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has asked the judicial officers to always dispense justice in accordance with the culture and norms of the Ugandan people.

In a speech read by the Prime Minister, Robina Nabanja at the opening of the New Law Year 2025, Museveni reminded the Judiciary that the Constitution provides for justice to be dispensed in line with the culture and norms of the people of Uganda.

Museveni encouraged the Judiciary to protect the lives and property of Ugandans, particularly vulnerable groups such as women, children, and people with disabilities.

He said the Ugandan constitution was made by the people through their own representatives during the Constituent Assembly.

Museveni also urged the Judiciary to ensure that justice is administered without delay and that the rights of all beneficiaries, especially the most vulnerable ones, are protected.

According to Museveni foreign investors alike have continuously reported significant challenges when navigating the court system; including allegations of corruption, delays in case processing due to case backlogs, a complex land tenure regime, a lack of transparency in legal proceedings, and concerns that often make it difficult to enforce contracts and resolve commercial disputes effectively.

He noted that such challenges have negative consequences on the country’s economy and consequently on the social and economic development of the nation.

He highlighted the need for leadership, performance management, and the elimination of corruption and impunity in the public service.

Museveni also emphasized the importance of addressing land evictions and grabbing, and promoting public concerns on the Judiciary.

He commended the Judiciary for its efforts in transforming and improving access to justice, and wished them a successful Law Year 2025. He encouraged the Judiciary to continue playing its significant role in ensuring peace and harmony in Ugandan society.

The President also noted that the Judiciary should work closely with other arms of government to ensure that justice is served.

He emphasized that the three arms of government – the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary – should work together as a team to enhance efficiency in service delivery.

He further encouraged the Judiciary to adopt technology to improve its services, citing the Electronic Court Case Management Information System (ECCMIS) as an example.

Museveni also touched on the issue of corruption, noting that it is a major obstacle to social and economic development. He encouraged the Judiciary to take a firm stance against corruption, and to ensure that those found guilty of corrupt practices are punished accordingly.

The President also emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of victims, particularly in cases of land evictions and grabbing.

On his part, the Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo made a report on how the judiciary performed the past 2024 year and further accounted for key events done by the judiciary.

He said the Courts recorded a total caseload of 425,638 cases, comprising both brought-forward and newly registered cases. Out of this total, the Courts successfully disposed of 246,730 cases, accounting for 58% of the total caseload. Meanwhile, 178,908 cases remained pending.

The Courts disposed of 5,010 more cases in 2024 compared to 2023, with 246,730 cases resolved in 2024 versus 241,720 in 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Courts had a pending caseload of 178,986 cases, with 45,611 cases classified as backlog. This represents a 25.48% backlog, marking a significant improvement from the 27.02% recorded in 2023.

Owiny-Dollo also indicated that Chief Magistrate Courts achieved the highest disposal rate, resolving 127,903 cases, while also recording the highest number of filings, with 132,310 cases.

On the other hand, the High Court had the highest backlog, with 27,264 cases, whereas the Magistrate Grade II Courts had zero backlog cases as of December 31, 2024. He said the total case backlog is 45,611 cases.

In Uganda, a case is considered backlog when it has spent more than two years in the court system without being concluded.

Meanwhile the Deputy Attorney General Jackson Kafuuzi assured Ugandans that Government is ready to abide by the outcomes and recommendations of the Supreme Court judgement which banned the trial of civilians in military courts .

Kafuuzi said however the Attorney General is in the process of tabling before parliament the proposed amendments to the UPDF Act as per the Supreme Court decision.

*****

URN