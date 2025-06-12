Museveni reaffirms support for Kingdoms, commits shs50 million to Bunyoro Kingdom

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to working with Uganda’s traditional kingdoms in promoting socio-economic development and cultural preservation. He made the remarks while presiding over the 31st Empango (coronation) anniversary of His Royal Highness Gafabusa Solomon Iguru I, the Omukama of Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom, held at the Karuziika Palace in Hoima City.

Museveni congratulated the Omukama on the milestone and commended the Kingdom for its continued collaboration with the central government, particularly in championing local development initiatives and preserving cultural values. “I congratulate His Highness the Omukama on the 31st anniversary of his coronation,” President Museveni said, adding that despite the monarch’s current ill health, “we should continue to pray for him.”

Museveni revealed that he had personally visited the Omukama and pledged government support for his ongoing medical care. In a gesture of solidarity, he also handed over a contribution of Shs50 million to support the Kingdom’s activities. Museveni emphasized that the restoration of cultural institutions in 1993 was never intended to create parallel power structures, but rather to enable them to play four auxiliary roles: preservation of rational traditional norms and customs, promotion of local languages, mobilisation of people for socio-economic transformation, and conservation of indigenous foods.

“These are the pillars that guided the restoration of kingdoms,” Museveni said. “We want cultural institutions to mobilise people into wealth creation. This is social economic action, not politics.” He lauded the Bunyoro-Kitara Kingdom for aligning with government programs such as the Parish Development Model (PDM), and for utilizing its cultural influence to unite clans and communities.

The President noted that the government has returned several former local government properties and land to cultural institutions to enable them to generate income for their activities. He promised that more financial support would be made available in the future. The government is going to send some financial support. It’s not too much yet, but it will improve,” he said.

Museveni also praised the Kingdom’s leadership for staying clear of partisan politics, noting that Bunyoro-Kitara has always maintained a constructive relationship with the central government. “We have never had a problem with the Kingdom of Bunyoro. Some others mix culture with politics, and we tell them—Go back to your lane,” he quipped. He concluded by acknowledging the memorandum submitted by the Muhitirwa (Prime Minister of Bunyoro) and promised that the government will review it and respond accordingly.

****

URN