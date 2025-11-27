Museveni promises loan scheme for large-scale farmers as Mbabazi endorses him for Presidency

Kanungu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has addressed a massive rally at Rwere Playground in Kanungu District, announcing a new loan scheme aimed at supporting large-scale farmers—especially those growing tea, coffee and cocoa.

He said the initiative would provide funds for farmers to buy fertilizers and repay the money through their SACCOs after selling their produce.

“What we are going to do is provide a loan scheme for tea farmers to buy fertilizers,” the President said. “This will be for large-scale farmers—those growing especially tea, cocoa, coffee. You buy fertilizers and once you harvest and sell, you return the money to the SACCO.”

Museveni, who was accompanied by First Daughter Patience Rwabwogo, arrived to a crowd of thousands and several senior NRM leaders. He told residents that peace remains one of the NRM’s most important achievements, especially for border districts like Kanungu.

“The first contribution is peace, and for the people of Kanungu, we shouldn’t waste time explaining what peace means,” he said. “You are near the border with the DRC and you know what it is to live in insecurity. But all that was resolved and you are now living peacefully.”

The President highlighted ongoing and planned infrastructure developments, including works on the Ntungamo–Rukungiri–Kanungu–Ishasha road. He added that government would upgrade the Hamugwa–Kerere–Kanungu–Buhoma–Butogota–Hamayanja–Mpasha–Ikundya road and the Ishasha–Katuna route.

Kanungu, he said, now has 22 government secondary schools and 136 primary schools—evidence of expanded social and economic services.

However, Museveni cautioned locals against focusing on infrastructure development alone.

“Even if we tarmac the roads, you will not sleep on them,” he said. “First sort household income; the rest will be worked on by government.”

He reminded residents about the four-acre model introduced in the mid-1990s, which aimed to help small landholders diversify into enterprises such as poultry, piggery, fish farming and zero grazing.

He also revisited the history of tea growing in Uganda.

“I am the one who introduced tea planting,” Museveni explained. “I learnt that from some Indian farmers and together with Amama Mbabazi and Jackie Mbabazi, we started planting tea.”

He noted that Uganda’s production had risen from 3 million bags to 60 million bags, despite challenges linked to limited fertilizer use.

Former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi offered a firm endorsement of Museveni’s leadership, recalling their long history in the NRM.

“I’m one of those people who started this party,” he said. “Mr Museveni has led us through difficult times to where we are now. We are the key witnesses of the transformation he has taken Uganda through.”

Mbabazi added: “Mr Museveni is the best leader who has taken us through mountains and valleys.”

He also delivered a message from former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda, saying Rugunda agreed that Museveni remained “the best candidate.”

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among addressed the gathering, announcing that 140 million Euros had been secured for a key road project in the region.

She praised the President for providing Shs310 million to support the tea sector, and thanked him for ensuring lasting peace in Kanungu.

She said the district’s border location made security especially crucial, noting: “Because of being at the border, there are people who are negative and can bring insecurity.”

