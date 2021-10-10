Museveni pays tribute to BMK, Mulwana

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has asked Ugandans to desist from interfering with wealth creators, to support peace and allow the country achieve sustainable development.

Museveni who was speaking at the 59th anniversary of the country’s independence at Kololo, identified wealth creators as farmers, industrialists, crucial service providers like medical and ICT.

“…it is so sad to see brothers and sisters agreeing to be torn apart by external influences in such a manner and after such a short time as to act against their own interest such as peace and wealth creation,” said Museveni saying that it interferes with wealth creators.

Museveni said that those who are seeking power and influence like politicians, priests and kings should have the sensitivity to ensure that their activities should never interfere with the work of the wealth creators.

Museveni commended deceased businessmen Bulayimu Muwanga Kibirige – BMK and James Mulwana for their foresight and ensuring safety of their businesses without participating in politics.

He declared that after having gone through challenges, a new Uganda has arisen that can stand on its own and defeat any challenge.

He said that in the last two years, Uganda has successfully dealt with problems of locusts’ invasion, the rising water levels and floods they caused, landslides and the Covid-19 pandemic where deaths were minimized to only 3,150 deaths as at October 5th.

While expressing satisfaction over saving people from death due to Covid, the president warned Ugandans against traveling outside the country because they would contract the sickness, citing three cases on his own team resulting from his recent trip to Dubai and Ethiopia.

“…Stop traveling outside…. please avoid all these unnecessary travels, I do not know what you are looking for, you do not have to travel,” said Museveni.

He revealed that the economy managed some growth in both the financial years 2020/21 with a 3.4 percent and 2021/22 where it is estimated that a growth rate of 3.8 will be achieved, the Covid-19 related shut downs notwithstanding.

According to President Museveni, the county could have achieved more if it were not for the parasites, meaning people who want to benefit without working.

URN