MUSEVENI: Love your neighbour with all your heart

Kiruhuura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has called on Ugandans to love one another as God loves them.

Museveni together with the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports Janet Museveni joined Christians at St. Luke Nshwerenkye Church of Uganda in Kiruhuura District to celebrate the 2018 Christmas.

In his message, the President congratulated Ugandans on reaching this year’s Christmas and called upon them to love one another as God loved His people.

“Love your neighbour with all your heart and soul as you love God,” he said adding that it is not correct for one to say he or she loves God whom you have never seen and hate your neighbor that you live with every day.

Quoting from the Book of Genesis, President Museveni said that God created man and commanded him to go fill the world and establish dominion over nature.

“You have obeyed the first part of the command in the Book of Genesis and neglected the last one,” he observed

He, therefore, advised the people of Kiruhuura District in particular and Ugandans in general to look after the environment, as it is their responsibility as per the scriptures. He also thanked the people of the area for listening to his advice of shunning the habit land fragmentation.

“You should never divide land amongst yourselves when the owner dies but instead divide shares’ dividends from the projects on the land. I am happy you have followed my advice,” he said.

The President warned the people of the area against using any the acalicides to fight tsetse flies from their animals but disclosed that the concerned Government Agencies were gathering research on the appropriate drugs to be used to fight tsetse flies and they will be informed soon.

The First Lady,Janet Museveni, who said that she had made 70 years this year, praised and thanked God for bringing Uganda this far and thanked the Christians for loving God.

“Thank you for loving God. I thank God for the love in this church and enabling you to come and celebrate Christmas,” she happily noted.

The First Lady noted that to love God one ensures that one can never go wrong as this enables one to grow spiritually.

“Do what God says and you will never go wrong because, with God, all things are possible,” she said

The main celebrant Rev. Emmanuel Kwesiga, who is also the Parish Priest, explained the meaning of Christmas as not just having sumptuous meals but to celebrate the life of Jesus Christ. He told the attentive Christians that it has been the grace of God that they have managed to celebrate this year’s Christmas.

He, therefore, thanked God and the Government for the peace prevailing in the country saying that this has enabled many people to live and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ in harmony. He prayed for Uganda and the people to have healthy living, peace, unity and prosperity for all.

******

SOURCE: PPU