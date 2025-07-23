Museveni hails late Professor Kanyeihamba, to clear sh154 million medical bill

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to the Professor George William Kanyeihamba, who passed away on July 14, 2025. Speaking during a condolence visit, Museveni recalled his first encounter with Professor Kanyeihamba during a heated debate at Makerere University in 1969 or 1970, when Museveni was a third-year student at the University of Dar es Salaam.

He recounted their second meeting in 1979 in the short-lived cabinet of President Yusuf Lule, where Kanyeihamba served as Attorney General. Museveni also recalled meeting him during the liberation struggle in the United Kingdom, before he later joined the post-war government.

The President described Professor Kanyeihamba as a key contributor to Uganda’s development, particularly in promoting the politics of interest over the divisive politics of identity. “My coming here today is to show you that we value his contribution to the growth and development of this nation,” Museveni said.

Joel Martin Masiko Kanyeihamba, son of the late professor, thanked the President for his visit and for the trust he placed in his father through various government appointments. He also appealed for assistance in settling the family’s medical bills.

Suzan Kanyeihamba, the widow, emphasized the longstanding relationship between her late husband and the President, noting that Professor Kanyeihamba was honored to have served Uganda at the highest levels.

Former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda hailed Professor Kanyeihamba as one of the founding figures of the Makerere University Law School and a strong advocate for human rights. “Ugandan lawyers have a lot to learn from him through his judgments and the many books he authored,” Rugunda noted.

Another former prime minister, Amama Mbabazi, informed the family that President Museveni had pledged to clear the UGX 154 million medical bill incurred before Professor Kanyeihamba’s passing.

