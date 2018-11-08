Museveni gives UGX 2.5 billion to Kampala NRM youth

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has pledged Uganda shilling 2.5 billion to Kampala National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth.

The pledge was made by State House comptroller, Lucy Nakyobe who met Kampala NRM youth at Biyem Hotel in Mengo on Wednesday morning. The meeting came on the heel of president Museveni’s Kampala tour last month. The NRM youth complained that they had been sidelined during the tour.

The youth presented a washing bay project costing Uganda shilling 796 million. These washing bays which they said are already operational in five Kampala divisions are in dire state and require modern car machines and water pumps.

Sarah Natukunda, one of the youth leaders who presented the project proposal said the project is meant to uplift Kampala youth from poverty.

When Nakyobe stood up to address the youth, she said their request of washing bay machines and water pumps will be fulfilled. On behalf of the president, she said budget for each division will be increased to Uganda shilling 500 million with money for washing bays inclusive.

Nakyobe told NRM youth that they had not been abandoned, arguing that plans were in advanced stages to meet them. She pledged a closer working relationship. President Museveni’s vision, she said is to support all Ugandans youth not just NRM supporters.

Mahad Kaweesa who spoke on behalf of Kampala NRM youth said they have immediately ceased complaining about Museveni visit last month. He said they will rally behind president Museveni.

The youth requested to meet Museveni. Nakyobe said that will happen very soon once they are ready to receive him in large numbers.

During the event, Nakyobe launched a yellow overall with yellow beret that the youth unveiled as uniform for NRM supporters in Kampala. The overall is a counter to red people power overall.

@StateHouseUg Comptroller Lucy Nakyobe met Kampala NRM youth today morning. Launched NRM overall complete with yellow beret. Pledged UGX 500M to youth from each Kampala division. Cc @nyamadon @lindahNabusayi. Details @ugandarn pic.twitter.com/RYWc4q8Ns9 — Blanshe Musinguzi (@Johnblanshe_m) November 7, 2018

