Equity Bank steps in to help schools survive

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | As schools across Uganda reopened last month for a new term, excitement returned to classrooms, playgrounds and staffrooms. Yet behind the scenes, school administrators and parents are confronting a familiar challenge: financing education at the start of the academic term.

For many schools, the reopening period is one of the most financially demanding times of the year. Staff salaries must be paid, food supplies procured, scholastic materials purchased and facilities maintained, often before a significant portion of school fees has been collected.

Parents face similar pressures as they juggle tuition fees, uniforms, books and transport costs amid competing household obligations.

Education experts note that cash flow constraints remain one of the biggest operational challenges affecting both private and public-private education institutions. While schools incur immediate expenses at the beginning of a term, fee collections are often staggered over several weeks or months.

It is this financing gap that Equity Bank Uganda is seeking to address through targeted education-sector financing solutions-‘supporting schools when they need it most’.

Through its School Bridge Financing facility, Equity Bank Uganda is providing unsecured loans of up to Shs 500 million to schools, helping institutions maintain smooth operations during periods of cash flow pressure.

The financing is tailored to support key operational requirements, including staff salaries, food supplies, scholastic materials, infrastructure maintenance, repairs and security improvements.

According to Brian Ddamba, Manager Bridge Finance at Equity Bank Uganda, the facility was developed after recognizing the unique financial cycles that schools operate within.

“Schools have predictable revenue streams, but they also face significant upfront expenses every term. Our role is to provide the financial support necessary to bridge that gap, allowing school owners and administrators to focus on delivering quality education rather than worrying about short-term liquidity challenges,” he explains.

The facility is available to both existing and new Equity Bank customers operating within the education sector. Industry observers believe such financing solutions can play an important role in strengthening education delivery by ensuring schools continue functioning efficiently regardless of temporary cash flow fluctuations.

Schools are not the only beneficiaries of education-focused financing. Parents often experience financial strain during school reopening periods, particularly when several children are enrolled simultaneously.

To address this challenge, Equity Bank also offers school fees loans of up to Shs 5 million per child, enabling parents and guardians to meet education-related expenses without disrupting their children’s learning journey.

The facility is designed to ensure learners return to school on time and remain focused on their studies while parents manage repayments through flexible arrangements.

Education stakeholders have increasingly emphasized the importance of financial inclusion in supporting access to quality education, especially as families navigate rising living costs and growing educational expenses.

“Beyond addressing immediate financial needs, education financing is increasingly being viewed as a catalyst for institutional growth and sustainability.Schools are investing in infrastructure expansion, technology adoption, improved learning environments and enhanced security systems to remain competitive and deliver better outcomes for learners.”

Access to affordable and timely financing enables institutions to undertake these improvements without compromising daily operations.

For Uganda’s education sector, which continues to play a central role in national devopment, strengthening access to financial solutions may prove essential in ensuring schools remain resilient and capable of meeting the evolving needs of learners.

As the new term gains momentum, conversations around sustainable school financing are expected to take centre stage.

To further engage education stakeholders, Equity Bank Uganda will conclude its ongoing School Bridge Financing campaign with a special education sector engagement on June 23 at Hotel Africana, bringing together school proprietors, administrators and education leaders to discuss financing opportunities and sector growth.

“As Uganda’s education sector continues to grow, innovative financing solutions may become an increasingly important part of ensuring that no learner is left behind and no school is forced to compromise on its mission because of short-term financial constraints.@