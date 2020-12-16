Museveni forced Gen Kayihura to make mistakes – Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The former Inspector-General of Police Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura made several mistakes on the orders of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu has told voters in Kisoro.

He was speaking at his campaign rally at Ssaza playground in Kisoro district on Wednesday. President Museveni replaced the former police chief in March 2019 shortly before he was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting the kidnap and illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees.

He was also charged with failing to protect war material when he gave firearms to Boda-boda 2010, an authorized civilian group under the leadership of Abdallah Kitatta. He was later released on bond by the UPDF General court-martial.

But to Kyagulanyi, Kayihura played a big role to sensitize ghetto youths in Kampala to quit drugs such as marijuana without arresting any. He however says Museveni influenced Kayihura to make mistakes including abusing his authority.

Kyagulanyi also forgave Captain Peter Mugisha, the Kisoro Resident District Commissioner who promised to shoot him last month and torture whoever attends his rally in the district.

He promised to upgrade Kisoro airfield to an international airport as well as construct a public university in the district to promote tourism and education respectively. Kyagulanyi was on his way to Rubanda, Kabale and Rukiga districts under tight police and military security.

URN