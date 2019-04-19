Museveni discourages small scale farmers against cotton growing

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has asked farmers to stop growing cotton on a small scale.

Museveni made the remarks on Thursday at Karambi playground in Karambi Sub-county, Kasese district. He was visiting the area on the invitation of the Bukonzo West Member of Parliament, Atkins Geoffrey Katusabe.

Kasese district is one of the leading producers of cotton in the entire country but Museveni says the effort invested in the production of this cash crop does not match the dividends obtained from the crop.

He argued that growing of cotton should be left to people who own huge chunks of land like 100 acres while those that have up to five acres should adopt a four-acre development strategy.

Under the four-acre development strategy, Museveni says a farmer should plant one acre of food crops, plant another acre of fruits, one other acre of coffee and finally one for pasture and animal husbandry.

He pledged to boost Katholhu mini-irrigation scheme at Katholhu in Nyakiyumbu Sub County and also inject more resources into the development of more irrigation schemes such that the people of Kasese are supplied with water all the time to enable produce crops throughout the year.

Katusabe appealed to the President to prevail over soldiers of the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces whom he accused of harassing fish traders.

Kasese District Chairman Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo also re-echoed the need to release of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere who is currently battling a series of cases at the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala.

Bigogo told the President that his release will be a key step in the peace processes within the region.

President Museveni promised to investigate the allegations of violence by the UPDF on fish traders but quickly cautioned the people of Kasese against dealing in immature fish.

He, however, declined to comment on the prayer for the freedom of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

******

URN