MUSEVENI: Curfew lifted except for Boda Bodas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has announced the lifting of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The curfew is lifted except for boda bodas.

Schools will re-open, as will bars, concerts and the transport sector.

He however delayed the opening of the bars and concerts to two weeks after the opening of schools on January 10, 2022.

He earlier said the decision to re-open was determined by four factors. These included increased vaccination and medicines that aid the recovery of patients like COVIDEX.

