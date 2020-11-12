Museveni criticizes large campaign crowds

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has condemned the large gatherings during political campaigns.

Museveni made the remarks while addressing NRM party leaders from Kwania, Oyam, Kole and Apac municipality at Omili primary school in Apac district.

The president was responding to concerns raised by Sam Engola, the outgoing NRM vice chairperson northern region who earlier said that the NRM party supporters should be allowed to stand on the roadside and wave to their candidate.

However, Museveni rejected the idea saying that the people encouraging the supporters to gather in large numbers are enemies of the people.

He said that all politicians conducting rallies with big crowds will be arrested.

Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament and NRM Northern Vice Chairperson advised the electorates to boycott politicians who are preaching chaos.

Wednesday’s meeting with NRM party leaders in Apac marked the last day of Museveni’s campaign in the Lango sub-region.

On Tuesday, he met the people of Alebtong, Otuke, Amolatar, Dokolo, Lira and Lira city at Golf Course ground.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health revised the standard operating procedures allowing politicians to gather masses of not more than 200 people.

In June, the Electoral Commission banned public campaign rallies as part of the country’s COVID-19 containment measures.

URN