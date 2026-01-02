Museveni commissions ethanol, sugar plants in Luwero

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Dec.30, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned two major industrial projects in Luwero District, reinforcing the government’s push for agro-industrialisation, value addition, and job creation.

The first stop was PRO Industries Pte Limited, an ethanol and extra-neutral alcohol (ENA) plant in Ndibulungi Village. The facility, East Africa’s largest, produces 120,000 litres of ENA and 35,000 litres of ethanol daily.

Managing Director Ridhi Always highlighted the USD 100 million investment and partnerships with over 2,000 maize farmers. Uganda plans to mandate ethanol blending in petroleum products from January 2026 under the Biofuels Act 2020, expected to cut the country’s USD 2 billion annual petroleum import bill while promoting cleaner energy.

President Museveni praised the project for creating jobs and supporting local farmers, emphasizing industrial growth, lower production costs, and improved worker welfare.

He then commissioned Victoria Sugar Limited, which employs more than 8,000 people and supports over 9,000 livelihoods through outgrowers. The company generates 15 MW of clean energy, supplying 10 MW to the national grid, and has invested over USD 150 million while paying Shs 225 billion in taxes since 2018.

Museveni encouraged continued investment, stressing the importance of reducing electricity, transport, and water costs to boost competitiveness. With these facilities operational