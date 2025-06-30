Museveni challenges Christians to balance spiritual, earthly needs

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has warned Christians against neglecting earthly responsibilities while pursuing their spiritual needs.

Vice President Rt. Major Jessica Alupo represented President Yoweri Museveni as Luwero Anglican Diocese held a thanksgiving prayer in celebration to mark 33 years since it was consecrated from Namirembe Diocese. He congratulated Bishop Rt. Rev. Bishop Wilson Kisekka for his first anniversary in leadership of the diocese and thanked him for fostering peace as well as development among the Christians.

Museveni also thanked Christians of Luwero Diocese for not only welcoming Bishop Kisekka but also supporting him and his team to deliver his God-given mandate.

Museveni, however, reminded the church that the relevant ministry is that which encourages Christians to aspire and work towards achieving decent and improved standards of living.

“This is a crucial point that some Christians fail to understand and put into practice. In the process of working for heaven, some of the faithful end up becoming negligent about their earthly responsibilities and thereby perpetuating and entrenching social backwardness and poverty in respective families and societies,” Museveni said.

He asked Christians to emulate Jesus, who healed and fed people as well as served as a carpenter.

Museveni pledged 50 million shillings towards the construction of the diocesan office block. He also made a cash donation of 30 million shillings towards the Thanksgiving ceremony.

On her part, Vice President Alupo also pledged 20 million shillings towards the construction of an office block.

Luwero Anglican Diocese held a thanksgiving prayer in celebration of marking 33 years since it was consecrated from Namirembe Diocese in 1991. Rt. Rev. Bishop Wilson Kisekka also celebrated his first anniversary since he was consecrated and enthroned as the fourth Diocesan Bishop of Luwero Diocese.

While delivering the day’s homily, Rt. Rev. Frederick Jackson Baalwa, the assistant bishop of Kampala Diocese, who represented Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, congratulated the diocese for the great strides made during 33 years.

Baalwa also congratulated Bishop Kisekka for his first anniversary, recalling the conflicts that had marred the diocese before his election.

Baalwa said it was God’s grace that the diocese has now stabilized and asked Christians to continue to pray for the bishop for many years.

Rt Rev Kisekka, the Bishop of Luwero Diocese, thanked his predecessors, including the late Bishop Minsusera Bugimbi, Bishop Evans Kisekka, and Bishop Eridard Nsubuga, for their contribution towards the development of the diocese.

Kisekka promised to carry on the legacy of his predecessors to ensure that the diocese achieves great things.

He said that the diocese is developing a strategic plan that will integrate faith and the development of its Christians.

Kisekka also unveiled his signature project of the construction of a synod hall and office block, which he asked President Museveni to offer support towards its completion.

