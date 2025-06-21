Museveni calls for increased regulation for fishing sector to thrive

Buvuma, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has called for a more regulated and sustainable approach to fishing.

Speaking in the Buvuma district on his Parish Development tours in the greater Mukono area, Museveni said the government had to come in to regulate fishing because of malpractices by fishermen.

“I want to thank the fishermen because some of you have now woken up; you brought overcrowding, which burdens the lake. That’s why the government introduced licenses to ensure only serious and responsible people fish, while others explore different livelihoods,” Museveni said.

The president warned that unregulated fishing threatens the sustainability of Uganda’s lakes and the livelihoods of future generations.

“You cannot spoil our lakes and expect us to do nothing. Overcrowding must end. That’s why [Edward] Mubiru is a good example; he left fishing behind and evolved,” President Museveni said, referring to a successful farmer in Meru Cell, Buvuma Town Council, Buvuma District, who left fishing and ventured into cattle rearing, from which he says he earns millions of shillings every year.

“Mubiru started as a fisherman here on this fish-hunting island, but he moved on. Let the few who are capable and disciplined be allowed to fish,” Museveni said.

To support Mubiru further, Museveni gave him sh12 million to get a tuk-tuk to help him in his work.

There has been repeated outcry by fishing communities accusing the Uganda People’s Defence Forces, who are deployed on the lakes, of harassment. Parliament, on several occasions, has passed resolutions calling for the withdrawal of armed forces from lakes to instead return the role of regulating fishing to the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Fisheries. But President Museveni has repeatedly thanked the UPDF for doing a very good job of regulating fishing that has resulted in the rebound of fish that had almost been depleted in the lakes.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, encouraged farmers in Buvuma and across the country to embrace improved pasture varieties to increase livestock productivity.

Minister Bwino specifically advised Mubiru to focus on modern pasture management. “You should grow improved pasture varieties that boost milk yield and animal health, like Chloris gayana and Brachiaria, as ideal options for the region,” he said.

***

URN