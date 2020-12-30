Museveni assures NRM supporters of security

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has reassured supporters of the National Resistance Movement-NRM of security.

Addressing voters in Wakiso and Kampala on radio and TV on Tuesday night, Museveni said that he had received information that some NRM flag bearers and supporters have received death threats.

Museveni says that people who will disturb the peace and also attack NRM supporters of the will be hunted down and punished.

Museveni also said that security personnel who do not take action against the attackers will also be punished. Museveni cited the example of police officers, James Mutumba and William Basiima who failed to protect NRM supporters in Kawempe division who were being threatened by opposition supporters.

Museveni said that instead of threatening NRM supporters, the opposition and their supporters should persuade NRM members by explaining to them their ideas.

Museveni has also asked residents of Kampala and Wakiso to focus on starting income-generating projects instead of holding or participating in protests.

He also said that in the next five years, the government will focus on commercialization of agriculture, infrastructural development and establishment of factories in Kampala and Wakiso. Museveni asked Parliament to allocate more funds for youths, women and persons living with disabilities in both districts because they are densely populated.

For Kampala specifically, Museveni says there is a need to increase safe water distribution, protection of the wetlands by evicting encroachers as well as improving public transport.

He proposed that Boda Boda cyclists, taxi drivers and bus operators should merge and start bus operations because the government wants to decongest the public transport sector.

