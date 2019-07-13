Museveni asks business community to emulate Mukwano

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has implored the business community to emulate the late Amirali Karmali, Mukwano’s example of admirable work ethics.

In a message read on his behalf by the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Museveni said Amirali was one of those people who filled the gap when there was shortage of goods when they captured government in 1986.

President Museveni is currently attending a summit in Luanda Angola where the Presidents of Uganda, Rwanda, DR Congo and Angola quadripartite talks on issues affecting their countries. This explains why he could not attend Mukwano’s burial in person.

In the message, Museveni said Amirali had left behind a legacy and a lesson to many investors and those aspiring to start business.

Patrick Bitature, the chairman of the private sector foundation of Uganda expressed gratitude to the government for standing with business people in both happier and trying times.

Bitature, who is also a successful businessman, said he is where he is partly because of Amirali.

Amirali was buried at 1 pm at the Ismaili cemetery in Kololo on Saturday.

The industrialist was less known on the streets of Kampala but almost everyone had used Mukwano products.

While Amirali stayed quiet, he grew the empire from transport, real estate, banking, forex bureaus to plastic production.

