Museveni approves flyover construction at Mbalala to curb worker fatalities

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has approved the construction of a flyover along the Kampala–Jinja Highway at Nama Sub-county, Mukono District, in a move aimed at enhancing pedestrian safety for thousands of workers employed in the Mbalala Industrial Park.

The decision follows a passionate appeal by Ronald Kibuule, former State Minister for Water Resources, during the president’s recent tour of the Greater Mukono Sub-region. Speaking at the Global Paper playground in Mbalala, where the president met with industrial workers, Kibuule relayed the workers’ fears about the dangerous road conditions.

“Your Excellency, the bazukulu have asked me to inform you that the road is too narrow for them to compete with heavy and speeding vehicles. Several of their colleagues have been knocked down and others left injured, especially while crossing the road,” Kibuule said.

The stretch of road between Mbalala Trading Centre and Namawojjolo has become a high-risk zone, particularly for casual laborers, who form the majority of the more than 23,000 workers in the area’s factories. Most workers walk to and from the factories due to unaffordable transport costs and lack of access to company-provided buses, which are typically reserved for employees with formal contracts.

John Ssemuwemba, one of the factory workers, described the situation as heartbreaking. “It is painful to see someone who left home early in the morning to work for their family die in an accident. What is even worse is that many families receive no compensation,” he said, adding that the road is even more dangerous during the rainy season.

In response, President Museveni instructed the Ministry of Works and Transport to urgently begin construction of the flyover and upgrade the entire road section through Mbalala. He also approved the installation of security lights to ensure safer passage during early morning and night hours.

“We are going to ensure this section of the road is improved and made safer for our workers. Installing lights and constructing a flyover will reduce these avoidable accidents,” Museveni said. Local leaders and factory workers have welcomed the decision, saying it will save lives and restore dignity for workers who play a critical role in the country’s industrial growth.

URN