Museveni aide backs Abataka SACCO, warns against misuse of savings

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential aide Henry Lutwama has urged clan leaders in Buganda to use organised savings as a tool for wealth creation, warning against diverting SACCO funds to non-productive expenses.

Lutwama, the Special Presidential Assistant and Coordinator of Bataka Affairs in Buganda, made the remarks on February 16 while officiating at the annual general meeting and second anniversary of Abataka Mutindo SACCO, held at Bulange.

He praised the Abataka for sustaining the SACCO beyond its formative years, noting that many community-based organisations collapse within a short time due to weak governance and poor financial discipline. “This SACCO proves that traditional institutions can drive development when anchored in accountability and collective responsibility,” he said.

Established two years ago, Abataka Mutindo SACCO serves as a common savings and credit platform for clan heads across the Buganda Kingdom.

Lutwama said the initiative aligns with President Yoweri Museveni’s long-standing call for Ugandans to embrace “okugasa,” being resourceful through income-generating and poverty-reduction programmes.

“You, the Bataka, must continue leading by example. SACCO funds should be invested in productive ventures, not spent on ceremonies such as weddings, introductions, or birthday celebrations,” he cautioned.

He also encouraged the SACCO to prioritise youth entrepreneurship, empower women-led businesses, and invest in financial literacy among clan members.

Looking ahead, Lutwama challenged the leadership to explore the possibility of transforming the SACCO into a formal financial institution.

“Abataka Bank should be part of our long-term agenda. With proper management and increased capitalisation, this SACCO can evolve into a bank that offers affordable financial services to clan members,” he said, pledging to support its operations if capital is doubled by year-end.

During the AGM, Sarah Nansubuga and Samuel Musoke, recognised as the best savers of 2025, received Solar M7 home kits, while SACCO chairman Ian Kabali Kajubi was also awarded a unit.

Lutwama, a co-founder of the Solar M7 project, said the kits are designed to support off-grid households with basic lighting and phone-charging services. He further donated Shs5 million to support the SACCO’s ongoing activities.

Abataka leaders used the meeting to remind the president of his earlier pledge to establish Lwattamu House, a proposed commercial building intended to host Abataka programmes.

The SACCO leadership said the anniversary marked a renewed commitment to strengthening the savings culture and expanding economic opportunities within the clan structures.