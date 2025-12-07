Munyagwa’s father woos Kitagwenda to support Museveni

Kitagwenda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Bruhan Sserunga, the father of presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa, has urged the people of Kitagwenda to vote for President Yoweri Museveni in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at Museveni’s campaign rally on Saturday, Sserunga thanked the President for providing him a package under the civilian veterans’ programme.

He said Uganda has enjoyed unprecedented peace compared to past regimes and asked residents to support Museveni so he can complete the programmes he has promised.

During his address, President Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) commended the LDUs for helping secure Kitagwenda against ADF threats, saying their efforts had restored peace in the area even as instability persisted in some neighbouring countries.

Museveni announced that government has secured funding for the construction of the Kitagwenda–Kamwenge road, noting that delays had stemmed from poor prioritization by area MPs. He added that although soldiers still live in grass-thatched houses, national security remains the government’s top priority and improved housing will follow when resources allow.

He highlighted ongoing government interventions, including Kitagwenda’s connection to the national electricity grid and plans in the next Kisanja to extend power to Kicheche, Bukurungo Town Council, Kakasi and Ruhunga Sub-Counties. The district currently has 68 government-aided primary schools and seven secondary schools.

On wealth creation, Museveni cited the example of Tumusiime, a Parish Development Model beneficiary who used shs 1 million to start piggery after more than 60 years without livestock. He also reminded residents of the four-acre model introduced in 1996, encouraging them to continue embracing commercial farming—especially coffee.

The President assured locals that the long-awaited tarmacking of their road would be delivered.

He also highlighted private-sector job creation, referencing Basangwa, a Busoga farmer employing more than 300 people, and ongoing developments in the industrial parks of Mbale, Namanve and Nakaseke.

He also pledged to set up a coffee processing plant, compensation for ADF war claimants, school trucks destroyed during the 1986 war.

Earlier Speaker of Parliament and Second National Vice Chairperson (Female) Anita Among informed the President that loan for money to be used to construct the road from Kitagwenda to Kamwenge was approved in 2024 and that the money had now been secured.

SOURCE: NRM media