Muntu’s new party joins the fray

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), a new party led by Maj Gen. Mugisha Muntu will soon be launched and outline its agenda.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | ANT was cleared by the Electoral Commission after months of correspondence with the electoral body. In a statement, ANT convener Alice Alaso, said the party will soon communicate the date and venue for the launch. Muntu started with New Formation in September after country wide consultations in his old party FDC.

Muntu and Alaso, a former secretary general at FDC, are the two faces of the party and observers wait to see the moves they make as the 2021 campaign takes shape. NRM endorsed President Museveni as its sole candidate for the elections and new kid on the block Bobi Wine is already in the 2021 race.

