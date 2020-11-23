Muntu rallies Bunyoro to agitate for change

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation-ANT presidential candidate Gen.Mugisha Muntu has rallied the people of Bunyoro to agitate for change. Muntu says that the NRM has failed to run the affairs of this country.

Speaking at a campaign rally on Sunday in Wairagaza trading center in Kikuube district, Muntu said that the citizens have lost respect for the regime, citing the brutal acts of security personnel against members of the opposition.

Muntu noted that many Ugandans are disappointed and frustrated by Museveni’s leadership and this is the time to have him out of office.

Muntu cited corruption, nepotism, the appalling state of the health and education sectors, poor road network, high unemployment, high poverty levels and high-income inequality.

According to Muntu, Bunyoro has been left behind compared to other regions of the country.

He criticized the rampant land grabbing and evictions of innocent people from their land.

Herbert Kato a resident of Kyangwali in Kikuube district tasked Muntu to solve the escalating land grabbing and brutal evictions of innocent Ugandans in the area.

Jackson Wabyona, the ANT western Region Coordinator tasked the people of Bunyoro to vote for a candidate who will understand and address their challenges.

He says for the last 35 years the people of Bunyoro have not benefited from the NRM regime.

URN