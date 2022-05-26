Muntu challenges Gen Kainerugaba to retire before engaging in politics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation party president Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu has challenged President Museveni’s son who is the UPDF Land Forces Commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba to retire from the army if he intends to engage in politics.

Gen. Muntu says Muhoozi’s recent political sentiments and ambitions while still serving as a military officer is disrespectful to the force that isn’t supposed to be partisan.

Gen. Muhoozi who celebrated his 48th birthday in April this year marked by a series of events across the country early this month hinted at his possible stand for presidency. He has been propelled by partisan NRM party activists in this quest.

Using his official Twitter handle @mkainerugaba, Gen Muhoozi tweeted, “When Team MK wins power in this country, which we will, our first action will be to increase the sports budget,” Gen Muhoozi wrote on Twitter. He added, “Team MK will announce our political programme soon.”

While addressing the press in Gulu city on Tuesday, Gen Muntu noted that in case Muhoozi is interested in politics, he should retire from the army and make his political ambition openly known like he (Muntu) and other army officers did.

Gen Muntu served as an army commander from 1989 to 1998, and later fell out with his commander-in-chief President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni before joining in politics.

He says Muhoozi shouldn’t hide under the cover of celebrating a birthday yet it’s a political project, adding that he should join politics legitimately by removing his uniform.

Gen Muntu says prominent leaders and clerics in the country must rise up and speak against the succession scheme being piloted by President Museveni before the country tips over.

Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party president Patrick Amuriat Oboi on Monday rallied Ugandans to reject the “Muhoozi Project” citing that Uganda isn’t a kingdom where a leader passes over power to his son.

Amuriat was campaigning for their party candidate in the Omoro County Parliamentary by-election, Justine Odong in Awoo trading center, Akidi sub-county, Omoro district.

Early this month, lawyer Gawaya Tegulle sued Gen Muhoozi for engaging in political activities yet he is still a serving UPDF officer. Tegulle also sued Chief of Defence Forces Wilson Mbadi for failing to reign in his junior.

In his petition filed before the Constitutional Court in Kampala, Tegulle argued that Muhoozi’s recent activities including national and district birthday celebrations, political pronouncements, and the manifest presidential campaigns in particular are inconsistent with article 208 (2) of the Constitution.

