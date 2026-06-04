Mungu Feni Foundation, Madi West Nile Diocese sign partnership to support vulnerable communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mungu Feni Foundation has signed a partnership agreement with the Madi West Nile Diocese aimed at supporting vulnerable communities and expanding social development programmes in the West Nile sub-region.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on May 31 during celebrations marking the ninth anniversary of the consecration of the Bishop of Madi West Nile Diocese at Emmanuel Cathedral in Mvara, Arua City.

The event coincided with a fundraising drive for the construction of a four-storey Bishop’s Complex, where businessman and philanthropist Benard Feni, commonly known as Mungu Feni, served as chief guest.

Feni donated Shs20 million towards the project and pledged continued support for the completion of the facility.

The partnership brings together the Diocese and the foundation in efforts to improve the welfare of disadvantaged groups in the region, where faith-based institutions continue to play a significant role in community development.

During the event, the Bishop of Madi West Nile Diocese, Rt Rev. Dr Charles Collins Andaku, presented Feni with an award in recognition of his support to the Anglican Church and his contribution to community initiatives.

The agreement comes as Mungu Feni Foundation expands its footprint in social empowerment and community development. The foundation has received several recognitions in recent years, including the Best Community Transformation Organisation in East Africa award and multiple accolades at the West Nile Quality Brand Awards.

Feni, who heads a number of business ventures, has increasingly positioned philanthropy as a key part of his public profile, supporting youth empowerment, entrepreneurship and community- based initiatives across the region.