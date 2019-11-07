Mumbere rallies subjects on Ebola fight

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere has rallied his subjects both in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to embrace the fight against the Ebola.

Ebola which is a severe illness with up to 90 percent fatality rate is also one of the world’s most virulent diseases according to World Health Organisation (WHO). It is transmitted by direct contact with the blood, body fluids and tissues of infected animals or people.

The DRC has been grappling with the epidemic since August last year. The disease has claimed more than 3,000 lives in the North Kivu province while another four people, all of the Congolese, succumbed to the same disease at the Ebola Treatment Unit of Bwera hospital in Kasese. All the persons had entered Uganda through the Uganda-DRC border at Mpondwe in Kasese.

However, many people in the DRC are still associating the deadly haemorrhagic fever with myths, misconceptions and superstitions.

Mumbere says for this disease to be contained, his subjects within Kasese, Bundibugyo and the DRC must come to terms with the fact that the disease is real and is very dangerous.

The message was delivered by Gadi Mbayahi, the chairperson of the prime ministerial commission of the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, during the burial of Wilson Mwigha Asaba, the Principal Administrative Secretary (PAS) for Kasese district on Wednesday.

Mumbere appealed to the people to desist from superstitions that could escalate the disease and hinder efforts to have it managed.

The Rwenzururu leader also asked the youth to check their lifestyles and desist from practices that make them vulnerable to diseases like cancers, hypertension, diabetes and HIV/AIDS.

Protect yourself from the several diseases that are affecting us. Diseases like diabetes, hypertension, HIV/AIDS and Ebola. Ebola is within the neighbourhood in the DRC, ensure you follow guidelines from the medical personnel in order to contain this scourge. I also urge all medical practitioners to continue sensitizing the people against this Ebola Disease. Mumbere described the deceased as an amiable, humble yet caring person who loved all people indiscriminately. He revealed that it is the deceased who took trouble to ensure that he (Mumbere) gets access to his medication when he was arrested in November 2016 following an assault on his palace that year.

Dear friends, much as I am away, I have been keenly following the life of the deceased. I came to know him in 2016. I came to know him after he visited me following my arrest on November 27th. He visited me and I told him that my medication had been left in the burning house in the palace. Asaba looked for Dr Baseke [DHO Kasese and Rwenzururu Minister of Health] and together, they went and picked my medicine from the palace. We have lost a great man who loved all people.

