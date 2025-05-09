Multichoice Uganda unveils star-studded new cast for Kampala Crème’s stellar 3rd season

New faces, more fire as Kampala Crème returns for a thrilling third season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda has announced the return of Uganda’s most exhilarating reality TV show, Kampala Crème. Following the success of the past two seasons, the new season promises even more captivating storylines, unexpected twists, and a deeper dive into the lives of some of Kampala’s elite women.

This season, which premieres on 1st June 2025, marks an exciting new chapter with the introduction of three dynamic cast members, bringing the total to five leading ladies. The new cast members, socialite and entrepreneur, Sheena Holm, TV Host and Influencer, Umrah Murungi, and entrepreneur, Prima Nassozi alias Prima Kardashi, will join original cast members, Zahara Toto, Deejay, Media personality and Aviator and Deborah Cleave, alias Mami Deb, also an entrepreneur, to bring you great entertainment.

The return of Kampala Crème reinforces MNet’s commitment to investing in local content and developing Uganda’s creative talent on a continental stage. As part of its ongoing mission to spotlight local stories, MNet continues to provide a platform for Ugandan storytellers, producers, and onscreen personalities to thrive, compete, and influence culture both regionally and globally.

Speaking at the Season 3 announcement and new cast unveiling ceremony, Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda, affirmed the company’s commitment to being Uganda’s Most-loved storyteller. “At MultiChoice Uganda, we are deeply passionate about telling African stories, especially those that are deeply rooted in our people’s daily triumphs, ambitions, and evolving identities,” he said.

“We are deeply committed to elevating local content that reflects the lives, energy, and culture of our viewers,” Jamugisa remarked, adding that, “Our audiences want to see themselves reflected on-screen, celebrated, challenged, and inspired. With shows like Kampala Crème, we are building stars, strengthening the creative economy, and elevating Uganda’s voice across Africa,” said Jamugisa.

After two trailblazing seasons that redefined reality TV entertainment in Uganda, Kampala Crème returns with heightened drama, deeper storylines, and a renewed focus on celebrating the entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and luxury of modern Ugandan women.

Brian Mulondo, the local Content Manager at Multichoice Uganda, the home of great TV and entertainment, highlighted the brand’s commitment to championing local content as he made the introductions.

“With season 3, we are excited to introduce new faces, fresh storylines, and even more reasons for our audiences to connect, engage, and feel seen. This is what homegrown storytelling at its finest looks like. This cast of five phenomenal women, each embodying a unique facet of Kampala’s social fabric. They are entrepreneurs, mothers, dreamers, creatives and much more,” Mulondo said.

To date, MNet has licensed and commissioned over 30 local shows, such as Damalie, Beloved, Cross Roads, JDC, Popi, which are a celebration of Ugandan creativity, ambition, and identity.”

In her remarks, Judithiana Namazzi, the Content Director of the show expressed her excitement with the release of the new season, highlighting growth in the Ugandan entertainment industry. She said, “Season three is a bold evolution of the show. We have expanded the cast, deepened the storytelling, and elevated the entire production to reflect the richness, resilience, and complexity of Kampala’s most iconic women.”

“This season, we are telling powerful stories of ambition, sisterhood, and self-discovery. It’s real, it’s raw, and it’s unapologetically Ugandan. We also thank MultiChoice Uganda for their dedication to giving local content a global platform,” Namazzi added.

She said one can catch the new season every Sunday at 8:00 pm on Pearl Magic Prime (DStv Ch 148 & GOtv Ch 303).

“Subscribers can pay weekly to catch Kampala Crème and unbeatable entertainment by subscribing to Ka Weekie, the flexible 7-day (weekly) subscription package for as low as UGX 14,000 on DStv Access and UGX 11,000 on GOtv Plus,” Namazzi said.