MultiChoice Uganda, revives the memory of Shaka Zulu in thrilling Shaka iLembe series

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda the home of great Pay-Tv entertainment is thrilled today to launch, the Second season of ground-breaking series, Shaka iLembe.

This captivating drama, centered on the remarkable life of the legendary Zulu King – Shaka Zulu, will take viewers on an immersive journey through the events and people that shaped his extraordinary early years.

The first season of the twelve-episode series aired on Pearl Magic Prime from 18 th June 2023 on channel 148 on DStv and 303 on GOtv.

Shaka iLembe is fully funded by MultiChoice, and produced by Bomb Production, renowned for their exceptional storytelling and production expertise. The series promised and in the first episode delivers a rich and enthralling narrative, bringing to life the awe-inspiring legacy of King Shaka Zulu.

As an interpretation of historical events, Shaka iLembe seeks to strike a delicate balance between entertainment and cultural respect. The producers, in collaboration with historians and cultural advisors, have dedicated significant effort to ensure that the Nguni culture is authentically portrayed and honored throughout the series.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, MultiChoice Uganda, at the launch event, Patricia Kiconco, the Head of Customer Experience and Care commented on the diversity that this show brings to Ugandan screens stating, "We are delighted to present Shaka iLembe as one of our flagship productions. This series brings an epic tale of courage, ambition, and triumph to our screens, capturing the essence of King Shaka Zulu's early life. We believe viewers will be captivated by the engaging storyline, outstanding performances, and the meticulous attention to cultural authenticity."

At MultiChoice, we believe in taking the lead when it comes to telling African stories with scale, substance, and respect. We believe in not waiting for someone else to write our history, we tell it ourselves.

That’s why we are Africa’s Most-loved story-teller. Not because we simply broadcast great stories but because we invest in them, develop the talent behind them, and open doors for the next generation of creators across the continent.

In his remarks, Mr. Sebola N. Solly, South Africa’s Chargé d’Affaires to Uganda, speaking on behalf of the South Africa High Commission in Uganda, expressed gratitude to MultiChoice Group for their unwavering support in being intentional about preserving culture through storytelling.

Sebola invited creative industry and filmmakers to be a part of the great story of Shaka by immersing in the great production, urging them to do the same for Ugandan stories.

“It is great to see Africans tell their own stories about themselves for the continent and the rest of the world” he said, adding that, “I invite you to watch and learn about the life of the Legendary Zulu King and call upon filmmakers in the country and Ugandans to embrace film as a channel for telling authentic Ugandan stories, thus promoting cultural diplomacy which transcend boundaries countries. These initiatives are important in establishing collaboration between filmmaking industries of the two countries. Film making has become multimillion dollars enterprise that contribute immensely tourism attraction to countries where the film is set.”.

MultiChoice Uganda has demonstrated a great investment in the Uganda film industry with the launch of new and exciting shows like Kampala Crème, Crossroads, Juniors Drama Club, Damalie, Sanyu, Beloved and more on Pearl Magic and Pearl Magic Prime.

These efforts by the brand through their flagship channels Pearl Magic Prime and Pearl Magic are in a bid to strengthen and increase on the offering to customers while fostering the advancement of the Ugandan film industry.

Shaka iLembe airs once every Sunday at 8:00 pm and 8:30pm respectively on Pearl Magic Prime, Channel 148 on DStv, and channel 303 on GOtv. It will air for 12 weeks.