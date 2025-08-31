MultiChoice Uganda and National Producers Guild equip 150 film producers with business skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda, the home of great pay TV, and the National Producers Guild of Uganda, the professional body dedicated to promoting and supporting the interests of film producers in the country, held a workshop for 150 Ugandan producers aimed at strengthening their knowledge on business processes.

Uganda’s film sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, which is driven by increasing demand for authentic local stories. However, producers often face challenges with financing, distribution, and structuring their businesses sustainably. This initiative directly addresses these gaps, equipping the participants with practical skills to elevate the industry’s standards.

Established as a not-for-profit company, the organisation’s vision is to lobby, advocate, and create an environment where local talent can thrive, enhance Uganda’s cultural representation, and bring economic benefits to the filmmakers through the development of the film industry in Uganda.

Speaking at the workshop, Mathew Nabwiso, the president of the National Producers Guild, highlighted the importance of having engagements with different players in the industry. He said, “Workshops such as the one we have held today are very important in growing the creative industry in Uganda, especially with the fast pace at which it is expanding. As the guild, we strive to represent, support, and advocate for the Ugandan producers in film and television, so this workshop is aimed at strengthening their knowledge of the business and fostering an environment where they can network with each other.”

The topics of discussion during the workshop included benefits of company registration, copyright registration, piracy, Collective Management Society (CMO), Film Licenses and panel discussion on best practices for film producers.

The workshop, which is part of MultiChoice Uganda’s continued commitment to growing the local film industry, speaks to the brand’s mandate of enriching Ugandan lives.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda, in his remarks, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to safeguarding and growing Uganda’s entertainment industry.

“In tackling piracy, the goal is to protect both our business and the livelihoods of producers, writers, and the wider creative community. This partnership with the National Producers Guild of Uganda reflects that commitment. Through initiatives such as the MultiChoice Talent Factory, we continue to equip producers with the skills and opportunities they need to create quality content and see their work flourish in the market,” he said.

Participants were equipped with renewed knowledge on the trade, which in turn will build the creative industry in the country.

While addressing the participants, Brian Mulondo, Local Content Marketing Manager, said, “Local content is at the heart of who we are at MultiChoice Uganda. We know that our audiences value authentic Ugandan stories, and that is why we continue to invest in nurturing and supporting local producers. This partnership with the National Producers’ Guild is another step in strengthening the backbone of the film industry.”

The workshop ended with a panel of experienced producers who shared insights and expertise on project development, pitching, budgeting, marketing, and distribution.