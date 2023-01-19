MultiChoice launches Juniors Drama Club on Pearl Magic Prime

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MultiChoice Uganda recently launched a family-friendly show, Juniors Drama Club at an event that premiered the show held at Molecule in Kololo. The witty drama series is entertaining all age groups with seasoned filmmakers like Natasha Sinayobye, Gaetano Kaggwa, and Malaika Nyanzi, and young talents like Tyra Abok, Alvan Lakor, and Barack Babala.

The show sees new talent for an acting scene like Uncle Mo and others. The premiere of the drama series according to the PR & Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda, Rinaldi Jamugisa, is among the many investments the Pay-tv firm continues to make to ensure new and fresh content for its customers.

Viewers have in the past three years embraced and fully supported the Ugandan channels launched, Pearl Magic, Pearl Magic Prime, and Maisha Magic Movies.

MultiChoice therefore in collaboration with various filmmakers in the country seeks to amplify their offering for their viewers. Jamugisa said, “This continued investment in new content for our viewers on DStv and GOtv is part of our hyper-local strategy to ensure we deliver value to our customers through collaborative efforts with Ugandan filmmakers, Jamugisa explained adding that, “Local filmmakers have the opportunity to have their content showcased while adding value to those around them.”

“This month we shall unveil three other shows and a new channel, a testament to our deliberate and continued quest to ensure Ugandans get more local filmmakers as a way to amplify Ugandan voices and talent,” he added.

