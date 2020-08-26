Mulago Hospital stopped from collecting COVID-19 samples

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mulago National Referral Hospital has stopped collecting COVID-19 samples. The hospital that has been collecting over 100 samples on a daily basis will only remain as an isolation and treatment facility for confirmed cases of the disease.

The decision to stop sample collection services comes days after the health ministry increased sample collection sites within Kampala and Wakiso. The new collection sites include Kiswa health center IV, Kisenyi health center IV, Kibuli hospital, Kawaala health center IV, Kitebi health center IV, Nsambya hospital, Kiira health center IV, Kasangati health center IV and International Hospital Kampala.

Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Senior Public Relations Officer at the health ministry says that other parts of the hospital remain open for services.

“Only section 2A where sample collection has been taking place is closed. Other parts of the hospital where treatment and isolation is taking place will remain open. Upper Mulago is open to people with other health emergencies,” Ainebyoona said.

Dr Baterana Byarugaba, the executive director of the hospital in an interview with URN said that he was not aware of the decision though he supports it. Baterana says that move will decongest the hospital.

According to the health ministry, over 4,000 samples are collected every day to be tested for COVID-19. As of today, 2,524 cases have been reported of the disease.

******

URN