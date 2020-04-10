Mukono task force under spotlight over Royikem Industries COVID-19 donation

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono district COVID-19 Task force officials are under spotlight for allegedly under declaring mattresses donated by Royikem Industries Limited.

On Monday, Royikem Industries Limited which produced Rose Foam mattresses handed over 500 mattresses and 3000 liters of fuel to the Mukono district Covid-19 task force led by the Resident District Commissioner, Fred Bamwiine.

The RDC promised to declare the donation to the National Task Force led by the Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda.

However, during his nationwide televised address on Wednesday night, President Yoweri Museveni announced that Royikem Industries Limited has donated 200 mattresses to the COVID-19 fight.

This hasn’t gone down well with Royikem Industries Limited. The Board Chairperson, Ronald Nyanzi is querying the transparency of Mukono district task force.

He notes that they chose to give back to the community under this trying time but they are dismayed by the under declaration of their donation.

“We gave out our contribution in broad day. Our concern is to let the concerned authorities to put things right especially during this time for the good of the community.” Nyanzi says.

Bamwiine has denied any wrong doing saying there is a possibility that the president mentioned the mattress donation from another company.

The Mukono district LC V chairperson Andrew Ssenyonga says it is possible that it was a mistake when the president was mentioning the donation presented by the task force.

Samuel Kavule, a resident at Mukono appeals to the district task force clear the air on the number of mattresses donated.

He also asked the Task force to exercise transparency so as not to discourage other would be donors at a time the country needs more assistance.

URN