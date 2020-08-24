Mukono Task Force hunts for four missing COVID-19 patients

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The medical surveillance team in Mukono has failed to trace four of the people who tested positive to COVID-19 patients in the district. At least five COVID-19 cases were recorded in the area, from tests that were conducted between Thursday and Saturday by the Ministry of Health.

However, Dr Steven Mulindwa, the District Health Officer said that only one of the cases was found and linked to care, while the others are still at large.

Two of the other patients are from Seeta, while the others are from Katosi and Mukono Central Division, where according to Mulindwa, medical teams are working with community leaders and security intelligence to trace them.

“We have tried to get in touch with them, we have used contacts, we have involved DISOs but we have failed to get them. This is not good news, we have used a lot of fuel. The records show this people are in the district,” said Dr Mulindwa.

Dr Mulindwa suggests that the Ministry starts recording photos and National Identification Numbers to ease tracking of persons who test positive to the contagion.

The Head of Mukono District Non-Government Organisation-NGO Forum Julius Mutebi said the failure by the teams to track patients was absurd at a time when almost every public place in the district does not respect COVID-19 guidelines.

He also faults the district COVID-19 task force for failing to enforce standard operating procedures across the district, putting lives at risk.

URN has observed that even with crowds of people in Kame valley market, Ani Yalimanyi Vendors market in Seeta, the district and municipal head offices, as well as major shops and supermarkets, handwashing procedures have been abandoned, while many still do not use face masks.

However, Mukono Resident District Commissioner Fred Bamwiine says that the task force has given a one-day ultimatum to all public places to get back to the procedures that were introduced earlier of face closure. He also appeals to the patients who are hiding that they are risking lives of their relatives and friends.

The District Chairperson Andrew Ssenyonga says with the increasing number of cases, the president needs to tighten certain restrictions since now residents are adamant with a strong belief that there is no COVID-19 disease.

URN