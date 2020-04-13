Mukono suspends plans to set up COVID-19 isolation center

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mukono district task force has suspended plans to setup the COVID-19 isolation center citing lack of resources.

Although the Task force had identified Limkokwing university study center, the former Namataba vocational Institute to host the isolation facility, it lacks basic utilities like electricity and water.

Andrew Ssenyonga, the Mukono district LC V chairperson says they lack funds to put in place the utilities, pay for other requirements and support staff. Mukono has so far identified about 1000 COVID-19 suspects since the outbreak was confirmed in Uganda.

The Task force has so far submitted blood samples from about 199 suspects for testing. He says some of the suspects were examined from their homes while those with symptoms were taking to Mukono general hospital for further examination and testing before they were referred to Naguru Referral Hospital for isolation.

“Currently medical equipment is not enough at our health facilities yet we shall require more at the isolation facility and more medical personnel. If Ministry of Health sorts that out, then we shall be empowered to go,” Ssenyonga said.

The Mukono Resident District Commissioner, Fred Bamwiine, says despite the fact that they are finding challenges of fuel, they have resolved to transport the suspects to Naguru other than establish an isolation center.

The district has about 11 ambulances, which are responding to Covid-19 emergencies in 18 sub counties in Mukono district.

URN