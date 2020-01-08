Mukono Diocese secures UGX 500M for construction of modern pig abattoir

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Anglican Church under Mukono Socio-Economic Development Programme-MUDI-SEDEP has secured shillings 500 million from Uganda Microfinance support center to construct a modern pig abattoir to add value to piggery products.

Construction of the first modern pork slaughter slab in the district is set to commence in April this year at Nakanyonyi Nakifuma town council. The project will see the production of pork sausages and other pork products such as processed manure.

According to the structural plan, the abattoir will comprise of storage facilities to avoid contamination and a collection center for waste products. About 80 pigs will be slaughtered at the facility each day once completed. Apparently, Mukono diocese through MUDI-SEDEP has started distributing piglets to church members through the Archdeaconry heads to boost supply.

The Bishop of Mukono Diocese, James William Ssebaggala, says they have been promoting and supporting the piggery project among Christian families for two years now. He says about 300 families have benefited from the project with each receiving a four months old piglet.

They are expected to return five piglets at the end of two deliveries for distribution to other families. He says to avoid uncertainties in the market; they lobbied for funding from Uganda Microfinance support center to construct the abattoir for value addition.

Brenda Nanseko, a resident of Nakanyonyi and beneficiary of the project, says resumed the pig farming after learning about the diocesan plan. “I know supporting the project will in turn support my financial stability,” she said.

Dr. David Kiryabwiire, the Mukono District Veterinary Officer commends the diocese for the initiative, saying it will not only benefit the diocese but the entire district.

“The entire Mukono lacks proper and organized slaughter grounds. The situation worsens during the rainy season where we sometimes suspect contamination. But once this initiative is effected it shall be more easy for us to also fight swine fever,” Dr. Kiryabwiire noted.

